Ghostport brings a day of Halloween fun to Bucksport

For one day only Bucksport changed its name to Ghostport to get into the Halloween spirit.

For 11 years the town's Halloween event has invited everyone to dress up and enjoy a full day of spooky events.

The day started with a parade and 32 vendors along the waterfront.

Even Wahl’s Dairy Port reopened for one day with special flavors.

“This is just growing by the year and it’s not just for children or families,” says Amber Harvey, a volunteer. “There people here in costumes that don’t have children, they just come down here and enjoy it. That’s what I like to see. I like to see everybody involved.”

There was no shortage of fun and creative costumes, the activities ended at 10 pm.

