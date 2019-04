Are you looking for a chance to get a good photo with your favorite furry friend?

Breezy Photography will be taking pet portraits this Saturday from 2:00 p.m. -5:00 p.m. at the Newport Cultural Center.

There are 15 minute spots available, but they are going fast.

There's a minimum suggested donation of 40 dollars.

All the proceeds will go to Spirits Place - a cat sanctuary in St. Albans.

To sign up for a spot, visit Spirits Place on Facebook.