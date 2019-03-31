Get your eating habits in shape for spring at Ellsworth Public Library

Cleaning up your eating this spring can be just as important as cleaning your house.

That's the focus of a series of workshops at the Ellsworth Public Library.

The library is hosting a month-long nutrition series in April called Spring Clean Your Eating.

It's every Wednesday - April 3rd, 10th, 17th, 24th - from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The free series will help you refresh your diet and learn new tips and tricks for healthy eating. Each workshop is fun and interactive and taught by a trained nutrition educator. This program is presented in partnership with Healthy Acadia and the National Networks of Libraries of Medicine.

You'll be offered ways to improve your food choices, recipe demonstrations and a cookbook full of healthy recipes to take home.

Registration is required for this series.

Please contact Jada from Healthy Acadia to sign up by email at jada@healthyacadia.org or phone at 667-7171 ext. 211.

