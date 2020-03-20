Get to know the state's most important sign language interpreter

One of the most notable people at the daily news conferences by the Maine CDC is someone who never speaks.

Dr. Regan Thibodeau is an interpreter for the deaf.

Over the past week she has acted as the direct line of communication for mainers who are deaf.

Thibodeau is actually deaf herself.

A second interpreter can hear what the director of the Maine CDC says and signs it to Thibodeau.

Then she shares it from there.

Some people have commented and asked questions about why Thibodeau makes facial expressions and other seemingly exaggerated movements.

She says all of it is part of context and tone and is important to help people understand what is going on.

"Right now there are many deaf children all over the state that are home without any language models, without any signers, without any information accessible to them. There families may or may not sign fluently. This is a very stressful time for the families and children, and they're seeing all these changes when the family dynamics but without access to all the content of the information," said Thibodeau.

She compared using facial expressions to using emoji's while texting.

It helps add meaning and emotion behind the actual words being said.