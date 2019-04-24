Get rid of E-Waste and support kids programming

Saturday is a chance to get rid of old electronics sitting around your house and help out kids programming at the same time.

Every year, the Challenger Learning Center in Bangor holds an E-Waste recycling day. The next one is set for Saturday.

From 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., you can drop off unwanted televisions, computers, and other electronics.

There's a suggested donation of $10 for your first item and $5 for each additional one.

Proceeds benefit programs at the Challenger Learning Center.

A complete list of acceptable items can be found at astronaut.org.