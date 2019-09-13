Get rare look inside Maine's lighthouses this weekend

More than 20 Maine lighthouses will be open to the public Saturday as part of Maine Open Lighthouse Day.

This is the 11th year of the event, with lighthouses from York County to Lubec taking part.

Many of the lighthouses are not typically open to the public.

Open Lighthouse Day is sponsored by the Maine Office of Tourism, American Lighthouse Foundation and U.S. Coast Guard.

The event attracts nearly 20,000 people each year.

Participating lighthouses are open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. unless otherwise noted, and entry is free.

For a full list of Maine lighthouses taking part visit www.lighthousefoundation.org/maine-open-lighthouse-day/