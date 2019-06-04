Get a tattoo and help fight lyme disease.

Diversified Ink in Bangor is hosting its second annual Ink to Fight Lyme fundraiser next Wednesday.

Flash Tattoos will be provided on a first come, first served basis for $50 donations from 1:00 to 5:00.

Participants have a choice of one of nine designs.

Owner Ed Sheffer was inspired to raise money for awareness and research of the disease by one of his clients.

He says, "I have a long time client, and she has a really young son named Cooper that is battling it, and so, many more people are being diagnosed with it all the time. Every time we turned around or talked to somebody, somebody was getting diagnosed with that, and there's just not a lot of spotlight on it to combat it."

Pre-registration is preferred. You can call the shop to make an appointment, however walk-ins are welcome as long as time allows.

Half the proceeds will go to the non-profit Maine Lyme.

The other half will go toward helping Cooper with his battle with the disease.

For those who don't wish to get a tattoo, you can still donate, Maine Lyme will be on site providing information and taking donations.