Georgia man arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman goes before judge

A Georgia man arrested in connection with an assault case in Bangor went before a judge Friday.

23-year-old Serdest Ozilice is charged with assault and unlawful sexual touching.

A woman in her 50s told police she was assaulted on Kenduskeag Avenue Tuesday.

The victim says she was walking when a man got out of his SUV, snuck up behind her, and grabbed her inappropriately.

She yelled at him, and he ran back to his vehicle.

Police arrested Ozilice Wednesday.

They also believe he's connected to an incident in Hampden where a 13-year-old girl was offered $100 to get into a similar SUV.

They say he may be connected to other similar incidents.

No charges have been filed in those cases.

Ozilice is being held on $2,000 bail.