Georgia man arrested after reports of suspicious driver approaching girls

A Georgia man is in jail in Bangor tonight in connection with two cases of teenage girls approached by a suspicious driver.

One was in Bangor, the other in Hampden.

23-year-old Serdest Ozilice is charged with Assault and Unlawful Sexual Touching related to the Bangor case.

Detectives from Hampden and Bangor worked throughout the day after a 13-year-old girl told police a man in a black SUV followed her on Main Road North in Hampden last night.

She says he pulled along side her and offered her 100-dollars to get into the vehicle.

Bangor police say they eventually found Ozilice and talked with him on the phone.

He told them he was leaving the state, so police issued an arrest warrant.

Belfast police found Ozilice tonight and took him into custody.

We're told the case in Bangor involved a 14-year-old girl.

Police in Northeast Harbor say a woman in her 60s was approached by a driver in a similar way on Sunday.

No word on if that is connected to the incidents in Bangor or Hampden.

Police say case is still under investigation.