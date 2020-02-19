George Zimmerman suing Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren for alleged defamation

The man acquitted in the 2013 murder of Florida teen Trayvon Martin is suing two Democratic presidential candidates.

In court documents filed Tuesday, George Zimmerman claims Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren defamed him in tweets on what would have been Martin’s 25th birthday on Feb. 5.

Buttigieg, who has over one million followers, tweeted," How many 25th birthdays have been stolen from us by white supremacy, gun violence, prejudice, and fear?"

Trayvon Martin would have been 25 today.



How many 25th birthdays have been stolen from us by white supremacy, gun violence, prejudice, and fear?#BlackLivesMatter — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) February 5, 2020

Warren, who has over three million followers, tweeted, “We need to end gun violence and racism.”

My heart goes out to @SybrinaFulton and Trayvon's family and friends. He should still be with us today.



We need to end gun violence and racism. And we need to build a world where all of our children—especially young Black boys—can grow up safe and free. https://t.co/9lXXlRnvzL — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 6, 2020

The lawsuit claims Buttigieg and Warren “defamed Zimmerman for political gain in misguided and malicious attempts to bolster their standings amongst African-American voters, all at Zimmerman’s expense.”

Zimmerman claims that even though his name is not mentioned, they are unfairly linking him to gun violence, racism and white supremacy. He is seeking $265 million in damages.

Zimmerman was acquitted in the Martin case, claiming self-defense under Florida’s “Stand Your Ground” law.

