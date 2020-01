George Hale talks sports betting

THIS IS THE WEEKEND THAT KICKS OFF SUPERBOWL WEEK.

THE 2020 PRO BOWL WILL BE THE NFL'S ALL STAR GAME FOR THE 2019 SEASON.

IT WILL BE PLAYED ON SUNDAY AT CAMPING WORLD STADIUM IN ORLANDO.

OF COURSE THE PLAYERS OF SAN FRANCISCO AND KANSAS CITY WON'T BE

THERE BECAUSE THEY HAVE BIGGER FISH TO FRY.

Photo courtesy: MGN

BUT FOR THOSE WHO ENJOY THE EXHIBITION GAME WATCH IT ON ESPN.

SUPER BOWL LIV ( THAT'S 54) WILL BE PLAYED IN MIAMI ON FEB. 2ND.

HONESTLY, EVEN WITH THE PATRIOTS MISSING, IT'S HARD NOT TO GET FIRED UP

ABOUT A MATCHUP BETWEEN THE CHIEFS AND THE 49ERS.

THE BIG GAME WILL FEATURE PATRICK MAHOMES WHO WILL BECOME THE 5TH

YOUNGEST QUARTERBACK TO START IN THE BIG GAME.

ACROSS THE COUNTRY THIS WEEK THE OFFICE POOLS BEGIN AND LEGAL OR NOT

A TON OF GAMBLING ON THE OUTCOME WILL OCCUR.

THE SUPER BOWL IS THE MOST POPULAR SPORTING EVENT OF THE YEAR.

NOT ONLY DO MILLIONS OF PEOPLE WATCH ON TV AND GO TO PARTIES BUT

PLENTY OF PEOPLE WAGER ON IT.

HOW MUCH MONEY. SIMPLY PUT NO ONE KNOWS FOR SURE.

IN LAS VEGAS ALONE IT WILL BE OVER 150 MILLION .

WORLD WIDE THE NUMBER IS MIND BOGGLING.

THE RULES HAVE CHANGED THANKS TO THE REPEAL OF THE PROFESSIONAL

AMATEUR SPORTS PROTECTION ACT OR PASPA IN 2018.

THIS YEAR MORE STATES THAN EVER WILL TAKE LEGAL SPORTS WAGERS ON

THE SUPER BOWL AND OTHER SPORTS.

THE NUMBER IS GROWING AROUND BUT HERE IN NEW ENGLAND

ONLY RHODE ISLAND AND NEW HAMPSHIRE CURRENTLY ALLOW IT.

MAINE PASSED A BI-PARTISAN SPORTS BETTING BILL BUT IT WAS VETOED

RECENTLY BY THE GOVENOR.

THERE IS A BILL PENDING IN VERMONT NOW THAT NEW HAMPSHIRE HAS SAID

YES.

THERE IS NO QUESTION THAT A LOT OF MONEY HERE IN MAINE WILL BE WAGERED

ON THE GAME.

FANS WHO LIKE THIS TYPE OF THING GENERALLY RELY ON OFF-SHORE WAGERING

SITES OF WHICH THERE ARE MANY.

NEW HAMPSHIRE HAS PARTNERED WITH DRAFT KING FOR ON- LINE AND BRICKS AND

MORTAR GAMBLING ON SPORTING EVENTS.

EVEN THE GOVENOR BET $82 DOLLARS TO KICK IT OFF.

HE LOST BECAUSE IT WAS ON THE PATRIOTS.

MAINE HAS MANY FORMS OF LEGALIZED GAMBLING.

THE STATE IS IN THE BUSINESS IF YOU CONSIDER THE LOTTERY,

SCRATCH TICKETS, POWERBALL AND ALL THE REST.

THERE ARE TWO CASINOS AND PARI MUTUEL AND OFF TRACK WAGERING AROUND

THE STATE.

OTHER FORMS INCLUDE CHARITABLE GAMES AND BINGO ETC.

THUS MAINE ON THE ONE HAND SAYS YES TO GAMBLING BUT NO TO

SPORTS BETTING ON FOOTBALL, BASKETBALL, HOCKEY AND REST.

NO ONE CAN ACCURATELY PREDICT HOW MUCH INCOME IS BEING LOST HERE

IN THE PINE TREE STATE.

IN NEW HAMPSHIRE THOUSANDS SIGNED UP AS SOON AS THEY COULD.

RHODE ISLAND HAS HAD MIXED RESULTS.

THE BEST ESTIMATE OF HOW MUCH MONEY THE MAINE TREASURY COULD

GENERATE IS SOMEWHERE IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD OF FIVE MILLION PER YEAR.

SO HERE'S THE PROBLEM.

A HUGE NUMBER OF SPORTS FANS DO LOVE TO BET ON GAMES.

PERSONALLY I DON'T BUT MANY DO.

WE ARE MOVING INTO THE BIGGEST WAGERING SEASON OF THE YEAR.

THE SUPERBOWL FRENZY WITH MARCH MADNESS TO FOLLOW.

MAINE PEOPLE WILL BE BETTING MAKE NO MISTAKE ABOUT THAT.

BUT HERE'S THE DIFFERENCE.

THE PROFITS WILL BE GOING OUT OF STATE AND OUT OF COUNTRY.

AND THAT YOU CAN BET ON.

THIS IS GEORGE HALE WITH MY PERSPECTIVE ON SPORTS