Generous customer pays for morning meals at Machias restaurant

A man at The Bluebird Ranch Family Restaurant in Machias started off the morning right for some customers - by paying for their meals.

Staff at the restaurant say the man came in Monday and said he wanted to cover the breakfast bills for everyone in the dining room.

We're told about 25 people were there at the time and their total bills rang up to about $200.

The servers say they don't know the man's identity, but he mentioned that he'd recently been in the restaurant another time.

The Bluebird Ranch's Facebook page shared the story and thanked the man for his generous act of kindness.

