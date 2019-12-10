Geaghan's, Coffee Hound collaborate on Nitro Cold Brew

There's a new drink on tap locally.

It's a collaboration between Maine based coffee and beer companies.

As TV5 found out this Nitro Cold Brew is filling more than a few mugs around town.

"What were producing right now with Geaghan Brothers is a micro-roasted, micro-brewed cold brew coffee," said Coffee Hound founder Chris Keegan.

"Just thought we had a knock it out of the park type of thing," added Keegan.

The collaboration grew from a desire to have more non-alcoholic offerings at bars.

"This is an inclusionary type of thing," he said. "You'll see you when we pour one of these it looks like a stout beer. There's a way now that it's not only good coffee, it is inclusionary instead of, you know, drinking water."

With so many people visiting chains for their cup of coffee, the thought behind the collaboration is that these guys not only are making a superior product, they are making it locally.

"It's just another evolving step to it," said Keegan. "I can't wait for the public to have this. I know that people go to other establishments all the time, and they get ice coffee or cold brew coffee and stuff like that. We have a great offering. We are something that will actually make you reconsider where you get your iced coffee."

It's on tap currently at Geaghan's locations in Bangor and Brewer as well as Sunday River and the Coffee Hound in Bar Harbor seasonally.

