Gas prices trending upward as demand grows in Maine

If you've filled your vehicle up with gas lately, you've likely noticed the prices are starting to go back up..

We spoke with Trade Winds owner Chuck Lawrence Monday.

He says his sales had been off by about 20 percent.

However, last week they saw an uptick that put them ahead of what they made at the same time last year.

"I just think business is opening back up," said Lawrence. "People getting moving and getting around. A lot more things are open. I think the demand is up a little bit more. And I think that's driving the price up a little bit."

He says the next obstacle to clear will be re-opening the Canadian border.

He hopes that happens sometime later this summer.

