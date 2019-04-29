Gas prices still on the rise in northern New England

Gas prices are still climbing in northern New England.

The latest GasBuddy price reports show prices rose nearly seven cents per gallon in Maine and New Hampshire last week to an average of $2.81 and $2.75, respectively.

In Vermont, the average price is $2.80 per gallon, up 5.8 cents in the last week.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.9 cents in the last week, averaging $2.88 a gallon.

The national average is up 18.7 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 7.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.