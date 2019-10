Gas prices still dropping in northern New England

Gas prices are continuing to fall in northern New England.

The latest GasBuddy price reports show New Hampshire's prices dropped 2.2 cents per gallon in the last week, to $2.45. Vermont's went down 1.4 cents, to $2.62 per gallon. Maine's price also fell slightly, to $2.52 per gallon.

The national average is $2.65 per gallon. That's up 9.6 cents from a month ago, and 25.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.