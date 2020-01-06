Gas prices haven't changed much in northern New England

A gas survey company says weekly prices haven't changed much in northern New England in the wake of the U.S. airstrike that killed Iran's top general.

The latest GasBuddy surveys, released Monday, show the average price of gas in Vermont is $2.60 a gallon, down nearly a penny from last week.

In Maine, prices have risen 1.6 cents per gallon, to $2.58 a gallon. In New Hampshire, it went up less than a cent, averaging $2.48 a gallon.

GasBuddy says oil markets have risen on the rising risk of Iran retaliating, but until it happens, gas prices aren't expected to jump.

