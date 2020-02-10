Gas prices fall a bit more in northern New England

A gas survey company says weekly gas prices have fallen a bit more in northern New England in the last week.

The latest GasBuddy surveys show that the average price of gas in Maine went down 4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.43.

In New Hampshire, prices fell 2 cents per gallon, averaging $2.38.

In Vermont, prices dropped 1.3 cents a gallon, to $2.58. The national average price of gasoline fell 3.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.42 on Monday.

That’s down 16.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 13.9 cents higher than a year ago.