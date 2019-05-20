Gas prices drop slightly in northern New England

Gas prices continue to drop in northern New England.

The latest GasBuddy price reports show prices fell 1.6 cents per gallon in Vermont last week, to an average of $2.78.

In Maine, the average price was $2.79, down 1.4 cents per gallon in the last week.

Prices in New Hampshire were down slightly, to $2.73 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.1 cents in the last week, averaging $2.84 a gallon.

The national average is down 0.6 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 8.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.