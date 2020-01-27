Gas prices drop a bit in northern New England

A gas survey company says weekly gas prices have fallen a bit in northern New England in the last week.

The latest GasBuddy surveys show that the average price of gas in Vermont went down 3.1 cents in the last week, to $2.59 a gallon.

In Maine, prices fell 2.8 cents per gallon, averaging $2.53.

In New Hampshire, prices dropped 2 cents a gallon, to $2.44.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.50 Monday.

That’s down 6.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 25 cents higher than a year ago.

