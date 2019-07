You could be seeing higher gas prices thanks to Tropical Storm Barry.

Rising oil prices have been causing the national average price of gas to increase in recent weeks. Now, the storm could cause some of the country’s major gasoline refineries to shut down and drive prices even higher.

There could also be supply problems.

Overwhelming rain could also cause some refinery outages and constrict fuel supplies along the gulf coast.

