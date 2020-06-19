Garth Brooks' drive-in concert tickets go back on sale Saturday

Tickets for Garth Brooks' drive-in concert will be back on sale Saturday at noon.

The concert will be shown on June 27th across America.

The Bangor Drive-in on Hammond Street and the Skowhegan Drive-in are two spots where you can see it.

Ticketmaster says in just two hours on Friday, 50,000 tickets were sold across the country.

They are general admission and cost $100 per vehicle.

Ticketmaster says they had an issue on Friday in which some people may have received an error message causing some to have duplicate tickets and charges.

The company says if this happened to you, you will be refunded.