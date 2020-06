Grab your friends- especially the ones in low places and head to a drive-in theater near you to see a special Garth Brooks concert.

On June 27th, a Garth Brooks concert event will be shown at drive-in theaters across America.

The Bangor Drive-in on Hammond street and the Skowhegan Drive-in are two spots where it can be seen.

Tickets go on sale on the 19th.

They're $100 per car or truck and are available through Ticketmaster.