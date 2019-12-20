Garland town officials reassure residents regarding town issues

Over the past five years Garland has experienced a lot of town office staff turnover.

It's caused some residents to raise concerns about theft, licensing discrepancies and transparency.

New staff hired within the last month, have worked to correct these situations.

They urge patience as they try to work through years of backlogged paperwork and mishaps.

Town Administrative Assistant, Juli Kimball says, "People are frustrated because:

A. They are not being able to come into the office 4 days a week.

B. There have been a lot of negative things that have happened in the past 5 years, including break-ins.

But, I can tell you from looking at the documents that I've seen so far, the employees and the select board have worked with state agencies, our insurance agency which is MMA, the police and the district attorney."

According to town officials the select board approved budgeting for a new sign to be placed outside the town office, near the road where they will post meetings along with the other two locations they currently post at the town store and on the town office door.