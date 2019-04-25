Gardiner police searching for convenience store robbery suspect

Police are looking for a person who robbed a Cumberland Farms store on Bridge Street in Gardiner.

The Kennebec Journal reports the thief stole cash from the store around 1 Wednesday morning, then ran off.

Police believe the robber is a man, between 5'8" and 6' tall, and was wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt, jeans, sunglasses, a bandanna and gloves.

A police dog tracked the suspect into woods between Middle Street and Highland Avenue.

If you saw someone running up Middle Street in Gardiner around 1 Wednesday morning or have any other information about the robbery call police at 624-7076.