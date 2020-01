Police say a man has been charged with murder after one of two people he allegedly attacked in Gardiner over the weekend died.

Authorities say 22-year-old Jordan Johnson was shot Saturday and died from his injuries Tuesday at a Portland hospital.

21-year-old Dylan Ketcham of Gardiner is now charged with murder.

Police say another man who was stabbed by Ketcham remains hospitalized.

The two injured men were found outside a home on Lincoln Avenue.

Ketcham is being held at Kennebec County Jail.