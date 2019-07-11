Gardiner Waterfront Cruisin' features classic cars and classic music

Classic cars and classic music: that's what folks enjoyed Thursday evening in Gardiner.

The Gardiner Waterfront Cruisin' featured over 100 cars and hundreds of people.

It had cars new and old, and food and tunes for everyone.

We're told it's a great event for car enthusiasts to get together and talk about what the love.

"We have autos from all eras," said organizer Jason Everett. "It's back from the 20's, the 30's, the 40's. We have brand new cars, muscle cars, any special interest cars. Anybody that's a car enthusiast -- they all like to come and show their rides. They spend all cleaning them up, shining them up, getting them all ready."

Gardiner Waterfront Cruisin' happens every Thursday during the summer from 5:00-7:00pm.