Gardiner Public Library hosting a Stuffed Animal Sleepover on Tuesday night

Kids in Gardiner can have quite the experience this week with their favorite toys.

The Gardiner Public Library is hosting a Stuffed Animal Sleepover Tuesday night.

Kids are invited to drop off their toys at the library anytime Tuesday and pick them up on Wednesday.

The kids will get a picture to see what shenanigans their toys got into overnight.

"During that evening, we will see what toys do when there's no people around to watch," said Gardiner Public Library director Anne Davis. "Similar to Toy Story, we suspect that they have some fun. Sometimes they watch TV, sometimes they have a cup of tea, sometimes they play in the toy box, so we won't know until Wednesday morning. But it's a really fun thing for the kids."

We're told kids have really enjoyed this event in the past.