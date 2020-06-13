Gardiner Area High School celebrating class of 2020 with fireworks show

How can you watch a fireworks show without leaving your home?

Gardiner Area High School has got you covered!

On the school's Facebook page at 8:20 p.m Saturday, you can see the sky over Gardiner light up.

The display is sponsored by Gardiner Federal Credit Union to honor the class of 2020.

It's a big day for Gardiner Area High School seniors - they're getting their diplomas.

Graduation is at the Augusta Civic Center at 4 p.m.

You can also see that on the high school's Facebook page.