Gardening grows in popularity

With Spring here many people are looking to do some gardening.

Sprague’s Nursery and Garden Center in Bangor says their phones have been ringing nonstop for their curbside pick-up service.

They say there’s been a high demand for vegetable seedlings which won’t be available until early May.

They’ve also had a lot of calls from new gardeners and those who find themselves with more time on their hands.

Melissa Higgins, manager at Sprague's, says beginners should take it slow.

“It seems as though everybody wants to go big with food and vegetables and this and that. But I recommend for people to start small don’t go overboard. Have a little success with a small garden first. Next year get back into it with an expansion project. No need to go huge.”

Sprague’s is hoping to open to a limited number of customers in the store starting in May.