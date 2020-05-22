People planning gardening galore for holiday weekend

You aren't alone if you're getting ready to dig into that garden this weekend.

Since the weather has made a turn for the better - nurseries and greenhouses in the area have been extremely busy.

Memorial Day weekend is considered the unofficial start of planting season.

With people looking for something to do at home, it appears some have found it in the garden.

"It's been bananas here," said Sprague's Operations Manager Melissa Higgins. "Everybody is bored. They are at home and trying to do their due diligence by continuing to social distance and so everybody is now gardening."

Higgins says the hot item this year is vegetables.

She says it appears lots of people want to see if they can grow some of their own food.

