"Garden of Gratitude" sprouts at Pen Bay

A small, surprise gesture at Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport has blossomed into a full-fledged garden.

A heart was placed at Pen Bay’s entrance, Back on March 31st.

Since then, lots more signs of thanks-and support-have popped up near the hospital's wellness hiking trail.

It’s called the Garden of Gratitude, and folks are encouraged to “plant” a show of gratitude there for healthcare workers battling COVID-19.

Pen Bay says all that appreciation goes both ways.

“It’s incredibly humbling. You leave, and you drive by these signs, or you’ve heard about it on social media,” said Tara Murray, Operating Room Manager at Pen Bay Medical Center. “What the community needs to understand is that we can’t do this without them. It’s great that they’re giving this outpouring of support, but they’re also doing their part. They’re sacrificing on so many levels. We, too, are thanking them.”

For more on the Garden of Gratitude, check out Pen Bay Medical Center on Facebook.