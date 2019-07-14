Community garden blossoms on UMA Bangor campus

A group at a local college is trying to beautify the campus and help feed our community at the same time.

Folks from the Peace and Justice Center of Eastern Maine have teamed up with students and faculty at UMA Bangor to help make that happen.

They broke ground on the garden last year.

Food grown in the Garden Labyrinth will go to six area food pantries, shelters, and other food security programs.

"We're hoping to provide a supplementary source of food for these places that are primary vegetables because a lot of the vegetables they get now are donated from other places. We want them to have brand new, fresh vegetables to choose from as well,” said Andrea Simoneau, garden coordinator from the Peace and Justice Center of Eastern Maine.

In addition to growing food, the group hopes to use this garden as a learning tool, too.

If you would like to help out with the garden, you can contact Andrea Simoneau at the Peace and Justice Center of Eastern Maine.

You can also find the group on Facebook.