Gamers raise money for local kids

It was a gamers paradise at the Queen City Cinema Club in Bangor.

Extra Life put on an event where participants raise money by playing video games for twelve hours for the Children’s Miracle Network.

A dozen participants showed up to play their game of choice, and take part in tournaments such as Mario kart.

With the help of other groups around the state, almost $8,000 has been raised for the hospital.

“I know a lot of the nurses there from working at the company and they always do a very great job," says Michael Ropiak, a coordinator. "They work very hard so honestly, any money we can get helps them. Then the other bonus is we get to play video games for 12 hours.”

The event was the perfect way to show support while playing games with peers.

