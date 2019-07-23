Game wardens provide tips to help you survive if swept up in currents

Maine has many beautiful waterways, and with water temperatures on the rise, folks are jumping in more and more.

But many of these bodies of water have strong currents that can turn a fun afternoon into a dangerous situation.

Bucksport Police Chief Sean Geagan says, "You never know what's going to happen. Once you're in that water and Mother Nature takes over and doesn't listen very well to anyone."

Several swimming incidents have taken place over the years in the Penobscot River in Bucksport including a call for a distressed swimmer just this past weekend.

While that person was saved, it doesn't always turn out that way.

Geagan says, "We have had some tragic events in the river here, and a lot of that was due to current and people not being able to swim back to safety."

No matter your experience level, waters can become very dangerous very quickly. Maine Game Wardens have some tips to help keep you safe and increase your chances of survival.

Game Warden, Rick Ouellette says, "If you find yourself in the water, and you're struggling, keep your feet up. Let the water take you, let the current take you, and always swim parallel with the stream not against the current."

Wardens say do not try to stand up because rocks and debris unseen under the water could cause you to become trapped.

And always swim with a buddy.

Ouellette says, "If you try to rescue someone in current, we advise not to jump in after them but rather to throw them something, whether it be if you have a flotation device you can throw them try to get downstream of where they are at because they are moving at a faster rate than what you can get out there to get to them."

Life jackets can be the difference between life and death, and many of them are required on the state's lakes and rivers.

Ouellette says, "We always advise that life jackets are important. We've never found a drowning victim with a life jacket on. Spending time on the water is where everyone wants to go on a really hot day, but keep in mind safety tips when you're out there."