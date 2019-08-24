Game wardens identify man who drowned in Livermore pond

Game wardens have identified an 88-year-old man who drowned after his boat sank in Brettuns Pond on Friday.

Henry Zinck and two other people in the boat attempted to make it back to shore after it became submerged with water.

Zinck was found unresponsive by witnesses. Game wardens performed lifesaving measures but they were unable to revive him.

He was not wearing a life jacket.

An autopsy will be performed in the coming days to determine the cause of death as game wardens continue their investigation.