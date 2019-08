The body of a Massachusetts man was found Monday morning close to the Appalachian Trail near Rangeley.

63-year-old Jeffrey Aylward, who had been hiking the trail, was reported missing Saturday night.

Wardens say his death is not considered suspicious.

They say Aylward had some recent health issues.

Game wardens say Aylward began hiking the Appalachian Trail on July 1st at Pinkham Notch near the Maine-New Hampshire border, and his final destination was Mount Katahdin.