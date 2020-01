Gamers from all over are in Bangor this weekend for a gaming festival.

SnowCon is underway at the Cross Insurance Center.

This is the 12th year for the inclusive, all-ages, family-friendly convention.

More than 100 tabletop games will be played this weekend, even ones that have not been released to the public yet.

All scheduled games can be found online at: https://tabletop.events/conventions/snowcon-12/schedule#?query=.