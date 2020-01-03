Game Wardens urge people to use caution on ice

Maine Game Wardens are urging people to use caution on the ice.

With some warmer temperatures in the forecast, they say folks need to be careful when enjoying recreational activities, like ice fishing and snowmobiling.

They say just because it may be colder one day doesn't mean the body of water is completely solid.

Rick Ouellette, Maine Game Warden, said, "It's always a good idea if you see a body of water that's Frozen and you check the ice it doesn't mean that the ice is frozen everywhere it means that you have to check and check it often."

You can find many recreational resources on the maine.gov website.