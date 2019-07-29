Game Wardens ready for Hadlock Field

Maine Game Wardens are playing softball for charity on Saturday.

The ‘Northwoods Throwdown” at Hadlock Field in Portland pitts the game wardens against the New Hampshire Conservation Officers.

Proceeds from ticket sales benefits International Wildlife Crime Stoppers, “Operation Game Thief” for both Maine and New Hampshire, and Make a Wish for Maine and New Hampshire as well.

The game also features plenty of prizes that will be raffled off, including kayaks, a lifetime hunting and fishing combo license and a guided fly fishing trip.

The Make A Wish recipient is eight year old Cooper Perez, who will throw out the first pitch.

"We're all kids at heart, and it's a really good opportunity for us to get out and show the public that we're trying to do a good thing, said Maine Game Warden Chris MacCabe. “We love to play baseball, so it gives us as adults an opportunity to play a game that we used to play in the past. It all goes to a great cause, and hopefully we can make someone's wish come true."

Over a thousand tickets for the game have been sold already. If you’d like to purchase tickets, got www.porttix.com.