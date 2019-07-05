Make memories, not tragedies: Boat sober this weekend

"You never know what's going to happen on the water."

If you're enjoying the warm weather out on the water this holiday weekend, the Maine Warden Service in encouraging you to be safe.

"They never think it's going to happen to me. It's going to happen to someone else."

Game Wardens and Marine Patrol Officers will be conducting patrols all over the state this weekend in connection with Operation Dry Water.

It's a national outreach and enforcement campaign to raise awareness of the dangers of operating a boat under the influence.

"The driver is still at the same accountability as a motor vehicle, so a .08, if you wouldn't drive a vehicle in the condition you are in, you shouldn't be driving a boat."

Officers will also be enforcing strict laws involving life jackets.

"We've had more than three deaths water-related this year, but I have personally been related with three of them. Alcohol use was a factor and no life jacket use. There was no life jacket to be found."

Wardens are stressing that even if you aren't in a motorboat, you still need a life jacket either on or in the watercraft with you.

"Game Warden. You got life jackets on board? No? Okay, got to head back and get life jackets."

"The more people on the water that have life jackets, if there is an incident, even with another boat, you might be able to save someone else's life."

"Are you guys from Maine? No, Connecticut. Okay."

The two girls were issued a warning but say they're thankful the wardens are out on the water.

"There is so many people outside of the state of Maine coming to visit, and we don't know our local laws here as best as we should, so it is really nice that you guys are out here making sure we are staying safe."

According to the Maine Warden Service, boating under the influence is a major factor in incidents and deaths on waterways all over the nation.

"If you're intoxicated and you have an incident on the water, it's not only the criminal ramifications but its also the civil ramifications of losing everything you have."

"We are supposed to be on the lake to make memories, good memories, not to have a tragic event."

