Authorities say they found a little boy who went missing in Roque Bluffs Sunday.

They say the 3-year-old was reported missing after he was last seen playing at the beach near Nepp Point Road.

Maine Game Wardens and the Washington County Sheriff's Office say with the help of their K9's they were able to track the toddler.

They say he was found safe in some woods about a half a mile from where he was last seen.