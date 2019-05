Maine Game Wardens said they located a Newcastle man after he went missing near Kokadjo.

Wardens say 63-year-old Gregory Schaefer became lost near 7th Roach Pond Saturday morning when he was looking for shed moose antlers.

Game Wardens began to look for Schaefer on foot and by air after 3 p.m.

Officials say they heard a shout through woods and were able to follow Schaefer's voice. Wardens used a canoe to cross a pond to get to him.