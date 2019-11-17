Game Wardens locate missing hikers on Great Pond Mountain

Two hikers were rescued Saturday night on Great Pond Mountain in Orland.

Two women from Ellsworth called 911 when it got dark and said they could not find the trail back down the mountain.

Game Wardens and deputies were able to locate their vehicle.

They then hiked the mountain and located the two near the summit.

With temperatures in the low 20's, hypothermia was a concern.

However, the two made a small fire to keep warm.

The two women were later located by officials and were able to hike down the mountain.

Wardens are reminding folks that it's always important to tell someone where you are going and when you plan to return, and to always have enough supplies on you in case you have unexpected stay in the woods.