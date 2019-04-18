Game Wardens locate and rescue missing Belfast woman

A woman from Belfast who was reported missing Thursday afternoon was found by Game Wardens Thursday evening.

According to officials 74-year-old Nancy Rumney was reported missing from her Hunt Road home by her husband just before 5 p.m.

A neighbor told authorities that she had witnessed Rumney hiking in the woods between Route 52 and Village Road just before 9 a.m.

Authorities say after a search of the area, a K9 picked up Rumney's scent and lead wardens to her, nearly three miles from her home.

Wardens say she was mobile and in fair health, but was taken to the hospital to be checked out.