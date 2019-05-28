Game Wardens find body of missing Blanchard man

Game Wardens say they found the body of a missing Blanchard man Tuesday morning.

Officials say 66-year-old Clayton Burton left Thursday to go fishing along the East Branch of the Piscataquis River.

We're told his wife was away when he left, and when she returned Monday, she could tell he had not been home and notified the Maine Warden Service.

Wardens say Monday night, they found Burton's ATV near a bog off the old railroad bed that runs from Blanchard to Shirley.

Tuesday, game wardens returned, searched the area, and found his kayak and fishing gear in two different places.

Burton's body was found not far from his gear.

The medical examiner's office has been notified.