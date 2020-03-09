Game Wardens concerned over number of deaths this snowmobile season

Game wardens are urging snowmobilers to slow down.

This after two deadly crashes over the weekend.

Ten people have now been killed this snowmobile season.

The Warden service says that is higher than usual.

A man from bangor died yesterday in a crash in the Medway area. a man from Lewiston was killed Saturday in Somerset County.

we're told speeding and consuming alcohol have been consistent factors with many of these serious crashes.

"One fatality is too many. That's why the Warden Service is out there patrolling, that's why we set up safety check points, that's why we have snowmobile safety courses, that's why we consistently remind people to ride responsibly, ride to the right, and ride sober," said Mark Latti, Communications Director for the Warden Service.

For more information on snowmobile safety, visit maine.gov/ifw.