A lawyer for a Maine Game Warden accused of unlawful sexual touching and assault has entered a not guilty plea on his client's behalf.

The charges against 41-year-old Jeremy Judd of Mechanic Falls stem from an incident at a concert in Bangor last month.

He is also charged with disorderly conduct.

Judd, who has been with the Warden Service since 2001, is on administrative leave.

He's scheduled to appear in court in October.