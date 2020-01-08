Game Warden given plea deal in connection with charges he faced after alleged assault at concert

A Maine Game Warden took a plea deal on Wednesday, pleading guilty to the lesser crime he faced so that other charges that had been filed against him were dismissed.

41 year old Jeremy Judd of Mechanic Falls was initially charged with disorderly conduct, unlawful sexual touching and assault. The district attorney agreed to drop those charges after Judd entered a guilty plea to disorderly conduct.

The charges stemmed from an incident that happened at a show at Darling's Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor in July.

The district attorney agreed to allow Judd a nine month period for a deferred disposition, meaning that if Judd stays out of trouble, the disorderly conduct charge will also be wiped form his record.

Judd was also ordered to complete a substance abuse treatment program.

Judd has been with the warden service since 2001. He is on administrative leave.