One of Maine's game wardens is facing an assault charge after an incident at a Waterfront Concerts show.

41-year-old Jeremy Judd of Mechanic Falls was at the Florida Georgia Line show in Bangor on Thursday.

He was issued a summons by the Bangor Police Department and is scheduled to be in court on August 21st.

Judd is a K-9 handler and has been with the Warden Service since 2001.